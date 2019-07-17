Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

We will be comparing the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.99 N/A -1.45 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.53 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agenus Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Agenus Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta means Agenus Inc.’s volatility is 85.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.49 beta.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 95.31% and an $5 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 53%. Insiders owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.