Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agenus Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,280,622,837.37% 65.6% -54.1% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,745,726.50% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 100.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.