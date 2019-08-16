Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.31 N/A -0.80 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Agenus Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.51% for Agenus Inc. with average price target of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 32.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 19.3% are IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.