Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 83.53M 0.11 1.68

In table 1 we can see Agenus Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Agenus Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,282,553,751.34% 65.6% -54.1% Histogenics Corporation 37,882,086,167.80% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Histogenics Corporation’s 229.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Histogenics Corporation is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.5. Histogenics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Histogenics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 87.97% and an $5 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 13% of Histogenics Corporation shares. Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.18%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6% of Histogenics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.