Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.16 N/A -1.45 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 320.92 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agenus Inc. and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.85 beta indicates that Agenus Inc. is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta which is 190.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Geron Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.84% and an $5 average price target. Geron Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 149.11% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Agenus Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 32.5%. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.