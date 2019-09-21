Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

We are contrasting Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.71 N/A -0.80 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 65.02%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd. has 65.61% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.