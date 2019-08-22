Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.53 N/A -0.80 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 230.71 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Agenus Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.81 beta means Agenus Inc.’s volatility is 81.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.83 beta which makes it 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential is 69.49% at a $5 consensus price target. Competitively Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 110.53%. Based on the results shown earlier, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 81.8%. Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders are 24.18%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.