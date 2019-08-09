Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.05 N/A -0.80 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agenus Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.81 beta indicates that Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Agenus Inc. has a 93.04% upside potential and an average price target of $5. Competitively Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $10.75, with potential upside of 736.58%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Agenus Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. has -39.57% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.