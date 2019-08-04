Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.75 N/A -0.80 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agenus Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Agenus Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 111.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.18%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.