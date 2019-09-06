Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.53 N/A -0.80 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Agenus Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Agenus Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Volatility & Risk

Agenus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.81 beta. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is -0.02 which is 102.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 69.49%. Competitively Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $3, with potential upside of 450.36%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 54.7% respectively. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.