Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.49 N/A -0.80 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Agenus Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility & Risk

Agenus Inc. has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 59.24%. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has an average price target of $15.5, with potential upside of 118.31%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 22.1% respectively. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has -12.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.