Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.36 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agenus Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.85 shows that Agenus Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc. is 172.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Avid Bioservices Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 85.87%. Avid Bioservices Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 64.20% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 52.3%. Insiders owned roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.