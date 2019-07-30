Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.84 N/A -1.45 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 24 641.47 N/A -1.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Agenus Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Agenus Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 105.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 45.07% of Autolus Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.18%. Comparatively, 3.52% are Autolus Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Autolus Therapeutics plc 2.8% -14.64% -18.32% -50.22% 0% -27.22%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 24.79% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -27.22% weaker performance.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.