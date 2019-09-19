Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.55 N/A -0.80 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Agenus Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 68.35% and an $5 average price target. Competitively Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has a consensus price target of $12, with potential upside of 415.02%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd seems more appealing than Agenus Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 0.75% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares. Insiders held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Comparatively, 23.87% are Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.