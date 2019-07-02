Agenus Inc. (AGEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.28 N/A -1.45 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 21.10 N/A 0.25 13.17

Demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agenus Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Risk & Volatility

Agenus Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 77.94%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.9% and 21.4% respectively. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has stronger performance than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.