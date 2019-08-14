Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Reaches $2.75 After 5.00% Up Move; Dynex Capital (DX) Shorts Decreased By 57.36%

The stock of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.73% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 577,869 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has risen 29.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS: ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY NOT AVAILABLE; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS SAYS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Agenus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Three Agenus Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in AgenusThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $377.61 million company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $2.89 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AGEN worth $18.88M more.

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) had a decrease of 57.36% in short interest. DX’s SI was 868,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 57.36% from 2.04M shares previously. With 285,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)’s short sellers to cover DX’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 399,542 shares traded or 14.92% up from the average. Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has declined 16.54% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DX News: 29/03/2018 – DYNEX POWER ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dynex Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DX); 17/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Time to short the Nasdaq?; 02/05/2018 – Dynex Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 16/03/2018 DYNEX CAPITAL – EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT MAJORITY VOTING IN UNCONTESTED ELECTIONS OF DIRECTORS, BEGINNING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nothing special about euro zone or U.S. equities anymore; 04/04/2018 – U.S. TREASURY YIELDS FALL AFTER CHINA UNVEILS ADDITIONAL TARIFFS ON U.S. GOODS, 10-YEAR YIELDS DOWN 3 BPS AT 2.75 PCT US10YT=RR

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis in the United States. The company has market cap of $364.90 million. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. It currently has negative earnings. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.00, from 2.81 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Dynex Capital, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company has market cap of $377.61 million. The firm offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Agenus Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes.