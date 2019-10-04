Agenus Inc. (AGEN) EPS Estimated At $-0.43; Pinebridge Investments LP Raised Its Merck & Co Com (MRK) Holding

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) stake by 65.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 230,377 shares as Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 584,127 shares with $48.98M value, up from 353,750 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc Com now has $215.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.18. About 2.19M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 16/04/2018 – The market calls it: $MRK +3% $BMY -6%; 24/05/2018 – Merck: FDA Expects to Complete the Review on or Before Aug 24; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Sets Target Action Date of Sept. 23; 09/03/2018 – #2 In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle

Analysts expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to report $-0.43 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 48.28% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.38 EPS previously, Agenus Inc.’s analysts see 13.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 217,217 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has risen 29.57% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 07/05/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $52.3 MLN AND $60.2 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 AND DECEMBER 31, 2017 RESPECTIVELY; 07/05/2018 – Agenus 1Q Loss $54.3M; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in Agenus; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Agenus; 07/05/2018 – Agenus at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Agenus 4Q Loss $35M; 01/05/2018 – AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company has market cap of $351.52 million. The firm offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.20, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold Agenus Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 93.71 million shares or 114.53% more from 43.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Inc reported 9,680 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 21,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt L P invested in 140,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 7,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Pa invested in 0% or 3,596 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Grp Limited Liability holds 32,928 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 0% invested in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) for 70,672 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). 120,200 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). 241,383 are held by Bancorporation Of America De. Legal & General Grp Public Lc reported 0% stake. Blair William Co Il has 0% invested in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Among 3 analysts covering Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merck & Co has $10300 highest and $8400 lowest target. $93.25’s average target is 10.77% above currents $84.18 stock price. Merck & Co had 13 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Co invested in 0.7% or 2.71M shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 101,753 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Company accumulated 2.50 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mondrian Prtn Limited stated it has 532 shares. Field & Main Bancorp reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Nbt Bank N A Ny has 0.99% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 66,026 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.38 million shares. Hightower Lta accumulated 55,080 shares. First Republic Investment accumulated 1.17M shares or 0.54% of the stock. Raymond James Na reported 258,741 shares. Tctc Ltd holds 0.94% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 204,804 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel owns 207,693 shares for 5.22% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.42% or 421,038 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 375,571 shares.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA) stake by 16,639 shares to 940 valued at $224,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Synopsys Inc Com (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 74,192 shares and now owns 46,370 shares. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc Com (NYSE:IVR) was reduced too.