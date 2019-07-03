Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Comparing side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.28 N/A -1.45 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -6.44 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Agenus Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -171.9% -108.6%

Volatility and Risk

Agenus Inc. is 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Zosano Pharma Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 77.94%. Meanwhile, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 151.57%. The information presented earlier suggests that Zosano Pharma Corporation looks more robust than Agenus Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 38%. Insiders owned roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Zosano Pharma Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Zosano Pharma Corporation -8.77% -6.02% 30% -19.59% -30.82% 47.17%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.