Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.99 N/A -1.45 0.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 18 0.00 N/A 3.00 6.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Agenus Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Zealand Pharma A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Zealand Pharma A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zealand Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 95.10% for Agenus Inc. with consensus price target of $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9% of Zealand Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Zealand Pharma A/S -0.49% 12.95% 42.53% 54.74% 32.62% 75.8%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Zealand Pharma A/S

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Zealand Pharma A/S beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.