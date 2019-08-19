Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparing side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.38 N/A -0.80 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.27 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agenus Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Agenus Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s 1.81 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Vaxart Inc.’s 0.52 beta is the reason why it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Vaxart Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Vaxart Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 76.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Vaxart Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.