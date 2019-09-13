Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Comparison side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.67 N/A -0.80 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 75.48 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agenus Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.81 beta. In other hand, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has beta of -0.34 which is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 62.87% for Agenus Inc. with average target price of $5. Competitively Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, with potential upside of 98.41%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Agenus Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.