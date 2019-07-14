Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Comparing side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 178.53 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agenus Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.5 and its Quick Ratio is 10.5. Translate Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Agenus Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5 is Agenus Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 85.87%. Competitively the average target price of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 106.90% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Translate Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.9% and 59.9% respectively. Agenus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 24.18%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Translate Bio Inc. beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.