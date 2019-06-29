Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Contrasting side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.50 N/A -1.45 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and has 18.3 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 66.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.13% 2.37% -11.52% -10.22% -7.8% -1.97%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Agenus Inc. beats Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.