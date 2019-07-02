Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Biotechnology company, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. has 28.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Agenus Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.30% -111.20% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Agenus Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Agenus Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.73 2.84

With consensus price target of $5, Agenus Inc. has a potential upside of 78.25%. The rivals have a potential upside of 131.26%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Agenus Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Agenus Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. has a beta of 1.85 and its 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Agenus Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Agenus Inc.’s competitors beat Agenus Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.