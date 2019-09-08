Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) Comparison side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.62 N/A -0.80 0.00 Incyte Corporation 82 8.77 N/A 1.17 72.58

Demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Incyte Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.81 shows that Agenus Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Incyte Corporation on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Incyte Corporation is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.2. Incyte Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Agenus Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

Agenus Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 61.29% upside potential. Incyte Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $92 average price target and a 16.10% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Agenus Inc. seems more appealing than Incyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 94.7% of Incyte Corporation shares. Insiders owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

Incyte Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.