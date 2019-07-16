Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Contrasting side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.96 N/A -1.45 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Agenus Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and IMV Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Agenus Inc. has a consensus price target of $5, and a 96.85% upside potential. On the other hand, IMV Inc.’s potential upside is 234.82% and its consensus price target is $11.25. The results provided earlier shows that IMV Inc. appears more favorable than Agenus Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares and 19.5% of IMV Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.5% of IMV Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% IMV Inc. -7.05% 27.41% -18.2% -27.72% -17.69% -20.89%

For the past year Agenus Inc. had bullish trend while IMV Inc. had bearish trend.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.