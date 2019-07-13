Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -1.45 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Agenus Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.85 beta. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.91 which is 291.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. Its rival Immunic Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7 and 7 respectively. Immunic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Agenus Inc. and Immunic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has a 85.87% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 24.18% are Agenus Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.