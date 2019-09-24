Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Contrasting side by side

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.43 N/A -0.80 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.65 N/A -1.38 0.00

Demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc. has a 74.22% upside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 0%. Insiders held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.