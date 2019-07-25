Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparing side by side

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.74 N/A -1.45 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agenus Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Agenus Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Agenus Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Eyenovia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Agenus Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 108.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 28.9% and 10%. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eyenovia Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.