Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Comparing side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.36 N/A -0.80 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.97 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see Agenus Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 73.01% upside potential. On the other hand, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 42.95% and its consensus target price is $21.5. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Agenus Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.6% and 41.5% respectively. Insiders held 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Agenus Inc. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.