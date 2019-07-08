Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Contrasting side by side

Both Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.09 N/A -1.45 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 19 58.81 N/A -7.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Agenus Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agenus Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 111.3% -111.2% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Arvinas Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s average price target is $5, while its potential upside is 88.68%. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential downside is -18.89% and its average price target is $21. The data provided earlier shows that Agenus Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.9% of Agenus Inc. shares and 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Arvinas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 11.65% 11.24% -17.73% 49.25% -11.34% 24.79% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Agenus Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Arvinas Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.