Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Comparison side by side

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 0.00 94.81M -0.80 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 3,270,325,273.36% 65.6% -54.1% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 75,945,945.95% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 2.35 beta which makes it 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Agenus Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Agenus Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc. has a 87.97% upside potential and an average price target of $5. On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 72.74% and its average price target is $18. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Agenus Inc. is looking more favorable than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.