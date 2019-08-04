Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 2.75 N/A -0.80 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 19 1502.30 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Agenus Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Agenus Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Aptorum Group Limited which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aptorum Group Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Agenus Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 111.86%. Competitively the consensus target price of Aptorum Group Limited is $22, which is potential 10.89% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Agenus Inc. seems more appealing than Aptorum Group Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Agenus Inc. and Aptorum Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.6% and 0.02%. Insiders owned 24.18% of Agenus Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptorum Group Limited has 29.39% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Aptorum Group Limited -0.32% -8.96% 47.15% 56.52% 0% 43.94%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has weaker performance than Aptorum Group Limited

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aptorum Group Limited beats Agenus Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.