Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Contrasting side by side

Since Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus Inc. 3 3.54 N/A -0.80 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Agenus Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Agenus Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Risk and Volatility

Agenus Inc. has a beta of 1.81 and its 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has a 0.76 beta which is 24.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Agenus Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Agenus Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 68.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.6% of Agenus Inc. shares and 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. About 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.43% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Agenus Inc. has 1.26% stronger performance while Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has -76.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Agenus Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.