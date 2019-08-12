Agenus (AGEN) Market Valuation Declined While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Has Cut by $102.36 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agenus Inc (AGEN) by 63.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agenus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.50M market cap company. The stock increased 4.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 763,262 shares traded. Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) has risen 29.57% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AGEN News: 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Buys New 1.8% Position in Agenus; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS: ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY NOT AVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Agenus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGEN); 15/03/2018 Agenus 4Q Loss/Shr 35c; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Agenus; 15/03/2018 – AGENUS INC – CASH, AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $60.2 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Agenus to Present Clinical Data on Lead Programs at ASCO 2018; 10/04/2018 – Agenus Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – AgenTus Therapeutics to Present on Novel TCR Platform and Progress at PEGS Summit in Boston, MA; 08/05/2018 – AGENUS SAYS ‘AT-THE-MARKET’ EQUITY OFFERING FACILITY UNDER SALES AGREEMENT NO LONGER AVAILABLE FOR USE – SEC FILING

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 95.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 562,440 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,469 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, down from 590,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,885 shares to 18,632 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 10,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 0.02% stake. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 1,525 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley reported 98 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 27,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Com Na owns 710 shares. Comm Of Oklahoma reported 2,100 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,320 shares. Kbc Grp Nv owns 79,288 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Polar Asset Prtn invested in 0.06% or 15,000 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 1,466 shares. Td Mgmt Limited accumulated 136 shares. 790 are owned by Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Com. Moreover, Lmr Prns Llp has 1.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Parkside Bancorporation And Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold AGEN shares while 16 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 43.68 million shares or 15.57% more from 37.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs has 0% invested in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) for 16,250 shares. 4.75M are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. 56,910 are held by Blair William Il. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com owns 200,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has 5,577 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers has 3 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 138,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 21,464 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp accumulated 331,839 shares. Legal General Gru Plc holds 18,473 shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 82,758 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw has invested 0.01% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN). Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt LP invested 0% in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

