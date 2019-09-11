AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Computer Based Systems companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.30% of all Computer Based Systems’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has 53.63% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 27.92% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. 0.00% -46.80% -42.50% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average N/A 7.23M 0.00

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. -9.18% -13.96% -32.98% -44.73% -85.2% -54.67% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Liquidity

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 6.7. Competitively, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.50 and has 4.00 Quick Ratio. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 219.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.19. Competitively, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s rivals are 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s competitors beat AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.