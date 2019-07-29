AGCO Corporation (AGCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW), both competing one another are Farm & Construction Machinery companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGCO Corporation 70 0.62 N/A 4.02 17.48 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 2 0.46 N/A -0.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of AGCO Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows AGCO Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGCO Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 4.1% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -15.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.86 beta indicates that AGCO Corporation is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AGCO Corporation. Its rival Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 0.4 respectively. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AGCO Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for AGCO Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGCO Corporation 1 3 4 2.50 Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

AGCO Corporation’s average price target is $77.38, while its potential upside is 2.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both AGCO Corporation and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.7% and 4.4% respectively. About 1.7% of AGCO Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.7% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGCO Corporation -3.7% -1.54% 8.71% 26.03% 9.31% 26.28% Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. 3.22% 7.21% 14.37% 8.25% -14.4% 11.49%

For the past year AGCO Corporation has stronger performance than Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Summary

AGCO Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground. In addition, the company offers hay tools and forage equipment comprising round and rectangular balers, self-propelled windrowers, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, it provides implements, including disc harrows; leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators, which prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills that are used for small grain seeding; and planters and loaders. Additionally, the company offers grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems, as well as swine and poultry feed storage and delivery, ventilation, and watering systems; egg production systems and broiler production equipment; and replacement parts, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. It markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells swine buildings and complex containment research laboratories, as well as research facilities for academic research institutions, government research and diagnostic centers, public health institutions, and private research and pharmaceutical companies. The Tools segment offers standard single point brazed carbide tipped tools, and polycrystalline diamond and cubic boron nitride inserts and tools. The company markets and sells its products through independent farm equipment dealers, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, direct sales, and original equipment manufacturer sales channels worldwide. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Armstrong, Iowa.