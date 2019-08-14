AGCO Corporation (AGCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Both AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) and Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA) are each other’s competitor in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGCO Corporation 71 0.53 N/A 4.02 19.15 Arcosa Inc. 34 0.96 N/A 1.63 23.08

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AGCO Corporation and Arcosa Inc. Arcosa Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AGCO Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. AGCO Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Arcosa Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has AGCO Corporation and Arcosa Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGCO Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 4.1% Arcosa Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 4.3%

Liquidity

AGCO Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcosa Inc. are 2.5 and 1.4 respectively. Arcosa Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AGCO Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AGCO Corporation and Arcosa Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGCO Corporation 1 3 4 2.50 Arcosa Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 20.85% for AGCO Corporation with consensus price target of $77.38.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AGCO Corporation and Arcosa Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.7% and 82.8% respectively. AGCO Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Arcosa Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGCO Corporation 1.17% -0.82% 9.91% 20.78% 27.76% 38.32% Arcosa Inc. 0.4% -0.48% 20.89% 29.04% 0% 35.43%

For the past year AGCO Corporation has stronger performance than Arcosa Inc.

Summary

AGCO Corporation beats Arcosa Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground. In addition, the company offers hay tools and forage equipment comprising round and rectangular balers, self-propelled windrowers, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, it provides implements, including disc harrows; leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators, which prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills that are used for small grain seeding; and planters and loaders. Additionally, the company offers grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems, as well as swine and poultry feed storage and delivery, ventilation, and watering systems; egg production systems and broiler production equipment; and replacement parts, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. It markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.