AGCO Corporation (AGCO) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) is a company in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of AGCO Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.22% of all Farm & Construction Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand AGCO Corporation has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 3.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have AGCO Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGCO Corporation 0.00% 11.10% 4.10% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting AGCO Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AGCO Corporation N/A 71 19.15 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

AGCO Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio AGCO Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for AGCO Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AGCO Corporation 1 3 5 2.56 Industry Average 1.33 2.33 3.17 2.47

$79.11 is the average price target of AGCO Corporation, with a potential upside of 3.02%. The potential upside of the peers is 43.48%. Given AGCO Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AGCO Corporation is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AGCO Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AGCO Corporation 1.17% -0.82% 9.91% 20.78% 27.76% 38.32% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year AGCO Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AGCO Corporation are 1.3 and 0.5. Competitively, AGCO Corporation’s peers have 3.68 and 2.47 for Current and Quick Ratio. AGCO Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AGCO Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

AGCO Corporation has a beta of 0.93 and its 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AGCO Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.08% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

AGCO Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

AGCO Corporation’s rivals beat AGCO Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground. In addition, the company offers hay tools and forage equipment comprising round and rectangular balers, self-propelled windrowers, disc mowers, spreaders, rakes, tedders, and mower conditioners for harvesting and packaging vegetative feeds used in the beef cattle, dairy, horse, and renewable fuel industries. Further, it provides implements, including disc harrows; leveling seed beds and mixing chemicals with the soils; heavy tillage to break up soil and mix crop residue into topsoil; field cultivators, which prepare smooth seed bed and destroy weeds; drills that are used for small grain seeding; and planters and loaders. Additionally, the company offers grain storage bins and related drying and handling equipment systems, as well as swine and poultry feed storage and delivery, ventilation, and watering systems; egg production systems and broiler production equipment; and replacement parts, as well as produces diesel engines, gears, and generating sets. It markets its products under the Challenger, Fendt, GSI, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra brands through a network of independent dealers and distributors. AGCO Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.