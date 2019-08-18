Agco Corp. (AGCO) Shares Rose While Southernsun Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Forte Capital Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Lifted by $433,125 as Stock Declined

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 118,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 883,749 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.47 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 806,614 shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $93.71. About 1.34M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Ltd holds 0.01% or 35,412 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 381,166 shares. Trexquant LP reported 16,018 shares. Comerica Comml Bank invested in 0.03% or 44,738 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 211,636 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,305 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Glenmede Communications Na owns 57,267 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 9,466 are owned by Pnc Ser Grp Inc. Ameriprise holds 456,944 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.01% or 44,972 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 43,638 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 2.01 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Lpl Finance Limited Company reported 2,901 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard has invested 0.1% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Toronto Dominion Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,198 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.03% or 16,339 shares. 1,931 are held by Bell Comml Bank. Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 78,198 shares. Tradition Limited Liability Company invested in 2,500 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc owns 2,549 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Company holds 23,725 shares. South State Corporation reported 3,309 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Rothschild Corporation Il has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 1.66 million shares. Jackson Square Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.60M shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1,200 shares. 10,404 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System.

