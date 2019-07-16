Agco Corp. (AGCO) Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $8.17 Million as Stock Value Rose; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 50.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 15,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,720 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $663,000, down from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $44.43. About 7.66M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – There is also potential value for media companies, “including sports team and rights owners,” Morgan Stanley said; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zezas Says the Muni Market Is More or Less a Rates Market (Video); 09/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BRAZOS MIDSTREAM AGREES TO SELL DELAWARE BASIN SUBSIDIARIES TO MORGAN STANLEY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR $1.75 BILLION; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Sees Correction in Emerging-Market Debt (Video); 21/03/2018 – GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC GBT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – CSPC PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP LTD 1093.HK : MORGAN STANLEY LIFTS PRICE TARGE TO HK$24.00 FROM HK$20.00; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.63B, EST. $1.40B; 04/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp. (AGCO) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 118,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,749 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.47M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 593,060 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO)

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 21.21% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.32 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $122.86M for 12.05 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 86.05% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY).

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AGCO declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I’m Not Buying AGCO – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into AGCO Corporation (AGCO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AGCO Launches AGCO Agriculture Foundation – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO Production Manager Jane Song Recognized with STEP Ahead Award for Excellence in Manufacturing – Financial Post” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 84,467 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 119,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 13 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors holds 21,203 shares. Lazard Asset reported 6,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.32% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 60,995 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 51,511 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 6,678 shares stake. 2.55M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Qs Investors Limited Com reported 3,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Il invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Fiera Capital Corporation owns 55,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs owns 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 2,929 shares. Kessler Invest Gru Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ETF Update: Bank Stocks Nearing Value Trap – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Businessinsider.com published: “One of the most influential VCs in Silicon Valley told startups to ‘call Morgan Stanley’ after Slack’s su.. – Business Insider” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Etftrends.com and their article: “Financial Sector ETFs Under the Spotlight with Big Bank Earnings This Week – ETF Trends” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices Rebound, Still Below $1,400 Amid Trade Truce Between U.S., China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup by 20,387 shares to 32,390 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc. by 9,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada owns 1,763 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.18% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ima Wealth reported 740 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 37,425 shares. 14,245 are owned by Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt. 25,263 are owned by Rothschild Investment Corporation Il. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd holds 89,435 shares. Moreover, Valueact Holdings Ltd Partnership has 12.17% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 26.23 million shares. Howe & Rusling invested in 860 shares. Albion Fincl Group Inc Ut accumulated 0.21% or 36,396 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Co has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.36% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 3.63 million shares. Huntington Bancshares invested in 0.02% or 24,503 shares. First Savings Bank stated it has 5,468 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.