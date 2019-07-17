AGCO (AGCO) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; Last Week Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Coverage

AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AGCO) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. AGCO Corp’s current price of $77.63 translates into 0.21% yield. AGCO Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 649,287 shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers

Among 13 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Dollar Tree had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 8 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Loop Capital Markets maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to “Outperform” on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $100 target. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $112.32. About 1.07M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC SEES LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES IN FY 2018; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity. Shares for $99,980 were bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $26.69 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “August 30th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Pointstate Cap L P owns 1.18 million shares. Intact Invest Management holds 3,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Growth Mgmt L P has invested 2.72% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Da Davidson & holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 36,935 shares. Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 119 shares. Shelton Cap has 2,366 shares. 3,462 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Public Sector Pension Board holds 19,825 shares. Aqr Management Lc stated it has 310,230 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 6,299 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company accumulated 0.03% or 39,210 shares. Kirr Marbach In accumulated 153,455 shares. 40,370 are owned by First Republic Invest Mgmt. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 0% or 9,199 shares.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AGCO Corporation (AGCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: “AGCO Introduces Next-Generation Telemetry Solution in North America – Financial Post” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Can Agco (AGCO) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Zacks.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shifting farm fundamentals spur AGCO upgrade at Jefferies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.96 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $536,715 activity. The insider COLLAR GARY L sold 5,000 shares worth $322,215. Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 40,202 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company. Regions Financial Corp stated it has 1,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amg Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 0.7% or 10,327 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0% or 175 shares. First Advsr L P invested in 99,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Convergence Investment Ptnrs invested in 0.38% or 24,885 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 3.21 million shares or 0% of the stock. Agf Investments America owns 57,463 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 78,047 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 100 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 3,627 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt reported 13,000 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.02% or 782,197 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AGCO had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 10. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $7700 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, January 23.