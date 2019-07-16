AGCO (AGCO) to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019; Hancock Whitney (HWC) SI Increased By 17.6%

AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO) is expected to pay $0.16 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:AGCO) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.16 dividend. AGCO Corp’s current price of $77.15 translates into 0.21% yield. AGCO Corp’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 593,060 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) had an increase of 17.6% in short interest. HWC’s SI was 1.66M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 17.6% from 1.41M shares previously. With 361,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)’s short sellers to cover HWC’s short positions. The SI to Hancock Whitney Corporation’s float is 1.97%. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 373,749 shares traded. Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) has declined 21.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.10% the S&P500.

More notable recent Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “6 Reasons to Add Hancock Whitney (HWC) to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hancock Whitney (HWC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For Hancock Whitney (HWC) – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hancock Whitney (HWC) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The firm offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It has a 10.12 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 78,047 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Vanguard Gp holds 0.02% or 5.88M shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc holds 24,675 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 56,792 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 3,627 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 9,420 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 134,540 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,488 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 7,400 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Management has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Eqis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 8,280 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. $322,215 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) was sold by COLLAR GARY L. $214,500 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) shares were sold by Smith Lucinda B.

Among 8 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AGCO has $9000 highest and $63 lowest target. $75.25’s average target is -2.46% below currents $77.15 stock price. AGCO had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup.