Agco (AGCO) Stake Maintained by Riverhead Capital Management Llc; Plancorp Increases Stake in Williams Cos Del (WMB)

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.56. About 5.67M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Williams Companies, Inc. at ‘BB+’; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 39.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 11,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 42,274 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28M, up from 30,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 382,799 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $252.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,274 shares to 68,503 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,548 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 170,810 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Com reported 0.5% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 18,697 were reported by Leavell Invest Mgmt. 70,590 are held by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Limited Liability Company. C V Starr And Inc reported 141,127 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.06% or 14,011 shares. Cohen Cap invested in 1.02% or 155,616 shares. Pentwater Capital Management Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 190,000 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 0.14% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Com has invested 1.17% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Charles Schwab Advisory stated it has 9.50 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Management accumulated 75,083 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 46,683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D also bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,458 shares. 47 were reported by Highstreet Asset Management. Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 0.02% or 40,013 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Communication Ma holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 3.18M shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 7,222 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Lc owns 34,379 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,382 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 97,487 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Ent Ser reported 62 shares. Moreover, Art Limited Company has 0.06% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 14,492 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 147,201 shares. Advsrs Asset, a Colorado-based fund reported 14,736 shares. Vanguard Gru accumulated 6.13 million shares or 0.02% of the stock.