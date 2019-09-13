Agco (AGCO) Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Tt International Raised Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $977,976 as Market Valuation Rose

Tt International increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 3,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 32,898 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.28 million, up from 29,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $7.44 during the last trading session, reaching $255.6. About 489,457 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 24.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 13,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 41,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 54,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 47,594 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Anthem, Inc.â€™s Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 708,083 shares to 254,178 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexinfintech Hldgs Ltd by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.37M shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.75M for 23.60 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Stifel Upgrades AGCO Corporation (AGCO) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, American Airlines, BofA, Beyond Meat, Ciena, DocuSign, Domo, Eloxx, HCA, Lululemon, Zoom Video and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $617.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 7,100 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $7.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 4,874 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 17,536 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 3,534 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.06% or 16,500 shares. 317 are owned by Tci Wealth. Proshare reported 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). The California-based Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). American Grp Inc owns 126,003 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 11,472 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 11,919 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Grp accumulated 112 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 870,039 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 3.17M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.07% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).