Agco (AGCO) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Trimmed Stake by $3.08 Million; Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Its Gray Television (GTN) Position by $337,575

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Agco Corporation (AGCO) by 78.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 45,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 12,335 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $850,000, down from 57,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Agco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 573,310 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with Aglntegrated; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Agco’s Baa3 Debt Rating; Outlook Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 23/04/2018 – DJ AGCO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGCO); 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 92.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 16,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 33,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 17,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.63 million shares traded or 73.71% up from the average. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q Rev $226.3M; 21/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION – ANTICIPATE GROSS RETRANSMISSION REVENUE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN A RANGE OF ABOUT $350.0 MLN TO $353.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AGCO Corporation (AGCO) CEO Martin Richenhagen on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AGCO edges higher on EPS beat, consistent industry demand – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 71,450 shares to 721,980 shares, valued at $16.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 26,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $322,215 activity. Shares for $214,500 were sold by Smith Lucinda B on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spark Investment Mgmt Llc accumulated 26,600 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Auxier Asset Management invested in 4,680 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Hsbc Public Limited has 145,321 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 46,244 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 250,440 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0% or 97,974 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 344 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.16% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Prelude Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 2,094 shares. Kessler Inv Gru Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 42 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,817 shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 2.96M shares stake.

More notable recent Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gray Television filing early warning on Frankly disposition – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gray Television closes $3.6B Raycom acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gray Announces New Management Roles for Tim Coles and Kathy Silk – GlobeNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gray Television’s Stations Awarded for Commitment to Excellence in Local Journalism With 57 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 23 Gray Markets – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, Kroger, Shopify And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38M and $146.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 11,870 shares to 33,690 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.