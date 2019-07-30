AGCO (AGCO) Reaches $80.08 52-Week High; Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Sentiment Is 0.86

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 87 funds started new and increased positions, while 101 cut down and sold equity positions in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 25.10 million shares, down from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Universal Insurance Holdings Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 63 Increased: 65 New Position: 22.

The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) hit a new 52-week high and has $82.48 target or 3.00% above today’s $80.08 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.15 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $82.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $184.47M more. The stock increased 4.86% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $80.08. About 582,803 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 456,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 30,305 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C holds 0.01% or 18,800 shares. Parametrica holds 0.93% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 6,308 shares. Marco Investment Mgmt has 0.23% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited invested in 0.02% or 145,321 shares. Pnc Group has 9,466 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.09% or 5,311 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag has 0.03% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 11,409 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsr reported 5,265 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 61,065 shares. The North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Regions holds 0% or 1,416 shares.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Stocks that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AGCO edges higher on EPS beat, consistent industry demand – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AGCO Corp. (AGCO) Tops Q2 EPS by 23c, Updates FY Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AGCO’s Remarkable Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 6.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $536,715 activity. The insider COLLAR GARY L sold 5,000 shares worth $322,215. $214,500 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) was sold by Smith Lucinda B on Wednesday, February 13.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.15 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 19.38 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $859.43 million. The firm primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. It offers its products through a network of independent agents.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 209,554 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 195,715 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Burney Co has 0.29% invested in the company for 153,358 shares. The Texas-based Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.29% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 215,146 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $828,403 activity.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Earnings Momentum Changed Recently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Universal Insurance Holdings Announces Sean P. Downes to be Named Executive Chairman. Stephen J. Donaghy Appointed as New CEO. – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 26,929 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) has declined 14.05% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN