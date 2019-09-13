Agco (AGCO) Holder Zuckerman Investment Group Has Lowered Its Stake as Shares Rose; Hamilton Lane Advisors Holding in Trupanion (TRUP) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.99M market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 89,499 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 40,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 150,246 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.66 million, down from 190,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 149,745 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, which manages about $757.08 million and $452.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Hldg C by 23,009 shares to 804,485 shares, valued at $15.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 49,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 699,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76 million for 23.71 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.3% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Glenmede Na holds 57,234 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Gemmer Asset reported 172 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 43,221 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. 5,770 were reported by Hilltop Holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has 38,643 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd reported 14,144 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6,605 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 448,234 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Agf has 949,430 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 173 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 16,601 shares. Olstein Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 41,000 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Ellington Group Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,300 shares.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 40,000 shares to 50,231 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc. by 29,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,689 shares, and cut its stake in Dropbox Inc..