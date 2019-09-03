Agco (AGCO) Holder Robecosam Ag Trimmed Its Stake; Mcrae Capital Management Trimmed Apple (AAPL) Position by $414,855

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $205.35. About 15.02 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 25/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apple to Expand Secure Wireless Chip Beyond Payments; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 32.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 5,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 11,409 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, down from 16,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 290,351 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – AGCO Announces Strategic and Development Partnership with AgIntegrated; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Net $24.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Federated Inc Pa owns 154,605 shares. Bb&T reported 0.01% stake. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,727 shares. Blackrock holds 5.89 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 8,817 shares. Moreover, Communication Of Vermont has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd holds 0% or 12,659 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 25,156 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 17,200 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 6,874 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Qs Limited Co has 3,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0.01% or 317 shares. Schroder Investment Gp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 613,090 shares.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $60.06 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 10,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $14.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 245,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$74.93, Is AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Gained 38% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares to 65,345 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 91,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And Co reported 128,757 shares. Parthenon Lc reported 30,831 shares stake. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4.58% or 36,209 shares. Zevin Asset Management Llc has invested 1.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finance Counselors Incorporated has invested 2.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, One Limited Liability Corp has 1.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,586 shares. Beech Hill Advsr Incorporated stated it has 4.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.25% or 21,840 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H reported 4.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,699 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 2.07% or 234,398 shares. Sit Inv Associates holds 259,975 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Tortoise Management Limited Liability Corp reported 13,446 shares stake. 144,670 were reported by Schwerin Boyle Management. Plancorp Lc invested in 1.09% or 15,207 shares.