AGCO (AGCO) EPS Estimated At $1.60; Glacier Peak Capital Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake

Analysts expect AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report $1.60 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.28 EPS change or 21.21% from last quarter's $1.32 EPS. AGCO's profit would be $122.85 million giving it 12.13 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.86 EPS previously, AGCO Corporation's analysts see 86.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.00% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 543,450 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 9.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.88% the S&P500.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Citigroup Inc. (C) stake by 40.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc analyzed 11,000 shares as Citigroup Inc. (C)'s stock rose 2.90%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 16,000 shares with $996,000 value, down from 27,000 last quarter. Citigroup Inc. now has $165.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Shares for $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga" on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha" published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha" on July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,694 are held by Advisory Svcs Network Limited. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 12,117 are owned by Sterling Invest. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 36,724 shares in its portfolio. Css Ltd Com Il has 13,901 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.01% or 720 shares. 8,704 were reported by Horizon Invests Llc. Northeast Finance Consultants stated it has 6,987 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated invested in 0% or 46,332 shares. 520 were accumulated by Central National Bank & Trust Tru Com. 173,518 are owned by Miracle Mile Limited. Condor Capital Mngmt holds 0.33% or 32,240 shares in its portfolio. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 139,152 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Com invested in 0.26% or 3,598 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.16% or 24,179 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $81 target. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Standpoint Research given on Wednesday, January 16. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.96 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 18.78 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AGCO Corporation (AGCO) – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: "Can Agco (AGCO) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Zacks.com" published on July 10, 2019, Business.Financialpost.com published: "AGCO Introduces Next-Generation Telemetry Solution in North America – Financial Post" on June 21, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $536,715 activity. Shares for $322,215 were sold by COLLAR GARY L on Friday, February 15. On Wednesday, February 13 Smith Lucinda B sold $214,500 worth of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) or 3,300 shares.